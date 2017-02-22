Watch Ed Sheeran perform with Stormzy at BRIT Awards 2017

Sheeran performed new singles 'Castle on the Hill' and 'Shape of You'

Ed Sheeran brought out Stormzy for a surprise performance at the BRIT Awards tonight (February 22).

Sheeran performed a medley of his two new singles ‘Castle on the Hill’ and ‘Shape of You’, with grime MC Stormzy delivering a guest verse on the latter.

Watch below:

Watch Sheeran and Stormzy interview each other here.

Stormzy is set to release his debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ on Friday (February 24). He recently announced an upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

Speaking to The Guardian, Stormzy recently said: “This album is good, this is incredible, this is heartfelt, this has been put together so well, so strategically, so neatly, so creatively – so respect me the same way you’re going to respect a Frank Ocean or an Adele.”

“I find it strange and uncomfortable to aim for anything less than the greatest,” he says. “That doesn’t even make sense for me, that. If I was going to be an engineer or I was going to be a baker or I was going to be a fireman, why would I not aim to eventually be the greatest at my job? I’ve never understood why I should just try and be the best rapper in London, or even the best rapper in the UK. I don’t want to be the best rapper in the UK. I want to be the best artist in the UK.”

Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, will release third album ‘÷’ in March.