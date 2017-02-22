Watch Ed Sheeran perform with Stormzy at BRIT Awards 2017

Luke Morgan Britton
Sheeran performed new singles 'Castle on the Hill' and 'Shape of You'

Ed Sheeran brought out Stormzy for a surprise performance at the BRIT Awards tonight (February 22).

Sheeran performed a medley of his two new singles ‘Castle on the Hill’ and ‘Shape of You’, with grime MC Stormzy delivering a guest verse on the latter.

Watch below:

Stormzy is set to release his debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ on Friday (February 24). He recently announced an upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

Speaking to The Guardian, Stormzy recently said: “This album is good, this is incredible, this is heartfelt, this has been put together so well, so strategically, so neatly, so creatively – so respect me the same way you’re going to respect a Frank Ocean or an Adele.”

“I find it strange and uncomfortable to aim for anything less than the greatest,” he says. “That doesn’t even make sense for me, that. If I was going to be an engineer or I was going to be a baker or I was going to be a fireman, why would I not aim to eventually be the greatest at my job? I’ve never understood why I should just try and be the best rapper in London, or even the best rapper in the UK. I don’t want to be the best rapper in the UK. I want to be the best artist in the UK.”

Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, will release third album ‘÷’ in March.