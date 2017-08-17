Watch Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes perform surprise duet

The 'Shape Of You' singer joined the Canadian singer on stage in Brooklyn last night (August 16)

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance on stage at Shawn Mendes‘ concert last night.

The 19-year-old Canadian singer was headlining Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last night (August 16) when the ‘Shape Of You’ singer made his way on to the stage.

Sheeran sang the second verse of Mendes’ song ‘Mercy’ with the singer while wearing bright red shorts and a flannel shirt, as Billboard reports.

“That was just as crazy for me as it was for you guys,” Mendes announced when Sheeran waved goodbye and walked backstage.

Watch footage of the moment below.

Earlier today, it was reported MTV Unplugged is set to make a comeback with Mendes apparently booked as the show’s first performer.

According to Variety, Mendes will appear in the first episode since 2009, which will be filmed at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel, Los Angeles. The programme is reportedly set to air on September 8.

Mendes told the site Pearl Jam‘s turn on MTV Unplugged in 1992 had made him excited to take part. “It wasn’t so much about the commercial, showman side of it,” he said. “It was really about the music.”

He continued: “People come to my shows not really knowing what to expect, and they leave experiencing a real rock-pop concert. We’re playing 100% of the time. To be able to film that and put it out to the people is exciting.”