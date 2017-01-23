Watch Ed Sheeran’s nostalgic video for ‘Castle On The Hill’

It was filmed in his hometown of Framlingham in Suffolk.

Ed Sheeran has shared the video for ‘Castle On The Hill’, one of his two comeback singles.

The nostalgic clip was filmed in the singer-songwriter’s hometown, Framlingham in Suffolk, and features students from the same high school he went to during his teenage years. Watch below.

Sheeran returned earlier this month after a three-year hiatus with two new songs, ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. The songs have since broken a chart record by entering at Number One and Number Two in the same week.

He then announced new album ‘÷’, which is pronounced “Divide”. Other song titles on the album include ‘Supermarket Flowers’, ‘Galway Girl’ and ‘Hearts Don’t Break Around Here’.

He has also revealed that he will be supporting the album with a tour that begins in Europe in March, though he has yet to announce dates and ticket details.

During a recent interview, Sheeran confirmed that he will appear on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shortly, and said he wants to show off his rap skills when he does.

In interviews he has also revealed the song he wishes he had kept for himself, and delivered an impromptu cover of the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme tune.