Watch Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ instantly soothe a crying baby

'It works every time,' says the baby's father.

A clip of Ed Sheeran‘s hit ‘Shape Of You’ soothing a crying baby has gone viral.

The clip was shared by parents Joanne and Gareth Nye from Newton-le-Willows, who say their baby daughter Gracie always responds favourably to Sheeran’s music.

Gareth told the Liverpool Echo: “Gracie was born with hip dysplasia so has had to wear a Pavlik Harness 24 hours a day and has done so from being two weeks of age. She is being treated at Alder Hey [children’s hospital] who are fantastic, but sometimes she gets really frustrated. But listening to Ed Sheeran calms her down.”

He added: “We thought it was just coincidence but it works every time. She loves all his songs but ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Perfect’ from his new album seem to be her favourites. I think she’s his youngest fan.”

Watch the video below.

The latest viral clip follows another Sheeran-related internet sensation: a picture of a two-year-old girl who looks remarkably like the singer.

Sheeran’s third album ‘÷’ was released on March 3. It saw him break numerous chart records in its first week on sale as all 16 of its tracks entered the UK Top 20. It has already surpassed 1 million chart sales in the UK.

Sheeran is also set to headline Glastonbury this year, a booking that has polarised fans of the festival. “Ed Sheeran is the Glastonbury headliner Brexit Britain deserves,” wrote one person on Twitter, with others also criticising the line-up.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Sheeran has given songwriting credits to the writers of TLC’s R&B classic, ‘No Scrubs’, because of alleged similarities with ‘Shape Of You’. This week, ’80s favourite Rick Astley has covered ‘Shape Of You’ on his latest tour.

