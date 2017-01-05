Watch The Edge annoy Bono by making bad puns in U2 charity gig promo video

Band are giving fans the chance to attend a private band rehearsal in aid of charity

U2 are giving fans the chance to attend a private band rehearsal in aid of charity, with Bono and The Edge appearing in a comical promo video to announce the news.

The clip sees Bono detail the ticket giveaway, as his bandmate interrupts him with puns of U2 songs. Watch below.

The campaign is in support of AIDS charity (RED) and Omaze.

U2 recently revealed that they will be touring their landmark album ‘The Joshua Tree’ this year to mark the LP’s 30th anniversary.

The four-piece shared a recent video on Facebook over the festive period in which they confirmed plans to tour the 1987 record.

They also revealed that their new album ‘Songs Of Experience’ will be released later this year.

“Next year [2017] is going to be a big year for the U2 group. We have ‘Songs Of Experience’ coming, and to honour 30 years of ‘The Joshua Tree’, we have some very, very special shows coming,” Bono added.

It will be the first time the band have performed a retrospective album tour. Further details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

U2 have been working on the follow-up to their 2014 LP ‘Songs Of Innocence’ over the last year, with guitarist The Edge recently revealing that they have more than 50 songs for ‘Songs Of Experience’.

