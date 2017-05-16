Watch Ellen DeGeneres forget that Katy Perry was married to Russell Brand

Awkward exchange between singer and host took place on 'Ellen' earlier today (May 16)

Ellen DeGeneres forgot that Katy Perry was once married to Russell Brand during an awkward exchange with the singer on her US chat show.

Perry appeared on Ellen earlier today (May 16) and took part in a segment called ‘Will You Perry Me?’.

Reacting to the game, Perry said: “Do I have to get married… again?”. DeGeneres then replied, “You were not married!”, before being reminded that Perry was once married to Brand. Brand and Perry were married from October 2010 to December 2011.

Watch below:

Russell Brand recently opening up about his marriage to Perry. Asked by John Bishop about intentionally keeping details of their marriage private, Brand said: “Well, thinking about it now I must have been conscious on some level that it would be very challenging if there were external influences [to the marriage].”

Brand continued: “Katy was obviously very, very occupied and very busy. I was [also] occupied and busy. Not to the same degree, I recognise… Obviously the marriage didn’t last for a very long time and I think that is to do with the undulating nature of fame.”

On his feeling towards Perry now, Brand said: “I still feel very warm towards her. I feel like when I hear about her or see her, I think ‘Aw there’s that person. There’s that person in the world.’ But I sort of recognise it as a part of my life that was for a clearly delineated piece of time.”