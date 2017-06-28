Watch Ellen Page’s haunting acoustic cover of Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’

The actress performs the track while a professional dancer performs an improvised routine behind her

Actress Ellen Page has shared an acoustic cover of Britney Spears single ‘Lucky’.

The Juno and Freeheld star shared the video via YouTube yesterday (June 27), in which she reimagines Britney’s 2000 pop single as a haunting acoustic ballad. Backed by an improvised dance routine from professional dancer Emma Portner, the video otherwise finds Page sat alone in a dance studio, cloaked in shadow.

Watch it below.

Back in January, Ellen Page was filmed arguing with a homophobic hate preacher at an anti-Trump rally.

During protests against Trump’s inauguration, TMZ filmed Page in the middle of a debate with a preacher who described homosexuality as “demonic and toxic”. Page, who came out as gay in 2014, said that she “feels for” the man because he couldn’t “open his heart” to accept LGBTQ people.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears recently lashed out at those who claim she lip-syncs during her live performances.

“It’s really funny: a lot of people think I don’t sing live,” she told an Israeli TV interviewer. “Because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback.”

She added: “It really pisses me off because I’m busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever gives me credit for it, you know?”

This summer Britney Spears has been touring in the Middle East and Asia. Earlier this year it was reported that her concert in Israel actually caused the country’s election to be delayed.