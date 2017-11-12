Watch Eminem perform ‘Walk On Water’ to open the MTV EMA 2017

The rapper had been rumoured to appear at the ceremony, which is taking place at the SSE Arena Wembley

Eminem has kicked off the MTV EMA 2017 with a performance of his new single, ‘Walk On Water’.

The rapper revealed the Beyoncé-featuring comeback single on Friday (November 10), following rumours that he was about to release new music.

The awards ceremony is taking place at the SSE Arena Wembley in London. Outside the venue the words “Guess who’s back?” could be seen spray painted on the pavement. Eminem’s appearance was heavily rumoured ahead of his musical return, with MTV confirming he would perform only two days ahead of the event.

Eminem performed the new track in front of a background of mountains to open 2017’s event. Watch footage of the performance below.

The Killers, Stormzy, Travis Scott, U2, Kesha, French Montana and more are all set to perform at the MTV EMA tonight (November 12). Taylor Swift is also rumoured to be making an appearance during the event, which is being hosted by Rita Ora.

Swift is leading the nominations with six nods, including Best Video, Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Look. She could also take home trophies for Best US Act and Biggest Fans. Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes is up for five awards, while Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran both follow behind with four nominations.