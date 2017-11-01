Watch Enter Shikari cover Blur’s classic ‘Song 2’

The genre-bending group morphed the Britpop classic into something more digital

Enter Shikari covered Blur‘s ‘Song 2’ live on Radio 1 last night, turning the iconic Britpop tune into a genre-bending cut of their electronica-fused rock.

As part of the station’s Radio 1 Rocks night, the Hertfordshire rockers took on Blur’s stomping, classic single, adding electronic elements and even a half-time breakdown to the indie anthem.

Check out Enter Shikari’s take on Blur’s ‘Song 2’ below.

Enter Shikari recently released their latest album ‘The Spark’ – read the NME review here.

The band’s frontman Rou Reynolds also recently hit out at Taylor Swift, dubbing her “sickening” ticket plan a method of “fleecing her own fans”.

A promotional video for the campaign – Taylor Swift Tix – says it is designed to prevent bots and touts from getting tickets over fans, advertising “unique activities that advance your spot in line”.

Fans can “boost” their place in line by watching Swift’s video for ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ up to five times per day, posting about Swift on linked social media accounts, and pre-ordering the CD for her album ‘Reputation’ with a $48.03 (£37.16) guarantee that it will arrive on the day of its release (November 10). Consequence of Sound report that fans can also advance their place in the ticket queue by buying the album up to 13 times. Fans can continue to boost their place in the line with these actions until the ‘Taylor Swift Tix’ portal closes registration on November 28.

Writing on Twitter, Rou Reynolds said: “The most sickening thing is that this ultra-capitalistic exploitation of fans is beneath a veneer of morality – stopping ticket bots/touts. Bots/touts fleece fans by reselling tickets for a higher price. She’s not stopping them, she is replacing them. She is fleecing her own fans. This is profit over people; commerce over connection; accumulation over art.”