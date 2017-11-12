Wolf Alice invited a fan to play guitar with them on stage and she killed it

Frontwoman Ellie Rowsell had requested female fans send her videos of them playing her part in 'Moaning Lisa Smile' ahead of the gig

One lucky fan was chosen to play guitar on stage with Wolf Alice last night (November 11) in Glasgow.

The band are currently on a UK headline tour in support of their second album ‘Visions Of A Life‘, which was released in September. In a five-star review of the record, NME said the London band have made “a record so bold, brave and jaw-droppingly advanced it should sound out a secret “album of the year” message when played backwards.”

On Friday (November 10), front woman Ellie Rowsell made a request via Twitter for a female fan to join her on stage during the show at the city’s Barrowlands venue. “Any gals wanna play my guitar part in moaning Lisa smile at the Barrowlands tomo so I can stomp around on stage?” she wrote. “Serious question.”

A fan called Freya was chosen to join the band during the track and you can watch footage of the moment below.

Thank u Freya #sheshreds #shredwithellie #hashtags A post shared by Wolf Alice (@wolfaliceband) on Nov 12, 2017 at 9:35am PST

Afterwards, she tweeted: “I just got to play on stage to a sold out barrowlands with Wolf Alice. WOLF FUCKING ALICE (thank you @elliecrowsell for letting such crazy things happen, I had the time of my life x).”

Drummer Joel Amey later responded: “mate u r an actual legend. never seen someone play it so cool doing their first ever gig when it was in front of 2000 legends AND NOTE PERFECT. <3 u @TheBarrowlands.”

Wolf Alice’s tour continues tonight with a second performance at the Barrowlands. They will then play a further 10 dates, including their biggest headline show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Wolf Alice will play:

Newcastle, o2 Academy (November 13)

Nottingham, Rock City (15)

Birmingham, o2 Academy (16)

Norwich, UEA (17)

Leeds, o2 Academy (18)

Brighton, Dome (20)

Southampton, o2 Guildhall (21)

London, Alexandra Palace (24)

Belfast, Ulster Hall (27)

Dublin, Olympia (28)