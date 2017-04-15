Watch Father John Misty perform at Coachella as filmed by Lana Del Rey

Josh Tillman brought third album 'Pure Comedy' to the Californian desert festival

Father John Misty brought his third album ‘Pure Comedy’ to Coachella yesterday (April 14).

The musician, whose real name is Josh Tillman, released the record last week (April 7) and played a number of tracks from it at the Californian desert festival.

Amongst the fan-shot footage that appeared online after his performance were two videos from Lana Del Rey. The singer is not scheduled to perform in Indio at either edition of the event’s two weekends.

Watch clips of ‘When The God Of Love Returns There’ll Be Hell To Pay’ and ‘Chateau Lobby #4 (In C For Two Virgins)’ as shot by Del Rey below, via Pitchfork.

Misty A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:08am PDT

A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:43am PDT

Coachella continues today with performances from Lady Gaga, Bon Iver, Future, Bastille, Gucci Mane, Two Door Cinema Club, Warpaint, Swet Shop Boys and more.

The festival kicked off yesterday with a headline performance from Radiohead, which was littered with technical difficulties. The xx also played, bringing a drone display with them, while Mac DeMarco, Crystal Castles and Empire Of The Sun were amongst other artists on the bill.

Father John Misty played:

‘Pure Comedy’

‘Total Entertainment Forever’

‘Things It Would Be Helpful To Know Before The Revolution’

‘Ballad Of The Dying Man’

‘When You’re Smiling And Astride Me’

‘Chateau Lobby #4 (In C For Two Virgins)’

‘When The God Of Love Returns There’ll Be Hell To Pay’

‘A Bigger Paper Bag’

‘Birdie’

‘Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings’

‘I Love You, Honeybear’