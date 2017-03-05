Watch Father John Misty sing about virtual reality sex with Taylor Swift on ‘SNL’

The singer-songwriter previewed new song 'Total Entertainment Forever' on the US show

Father John Misty made his debut appearance on Saturday Night Live last night (March 4) and performed a new song from his upcoming album.

Introduced by guest host Octavia Spencer, the singer-songwriter played ‘Total Entertainment Forever’, which opens with lyrics about having virtual reality sex with Taylor Swift.

“Bedding Taylor Swift every night inside the Oculus Rift/After mister and missus finish dinner and the dishes” are the song’s first two lines.

The track is taken from ‘Pure Comedy’, Misty’s third album, which is due to be released on April 7.

Watch his performance below.

Misty, whose real name is Josh Tillman, recently spoke out in defence of Nickelback, hailing ‘How You Remind Me’ as a ‘fucking great song’ and declaring that he ‘will ride for them’.

Tillman was speaking to NME after he came across the recent events in which Chainsmokers were referred to as ‘The Nickelback of EDM‘ – before both bands responded by covering one another.

“I will ride for Nickelback, OK?” Tillman told NME. “Because this whole Chainsmokers thing I read about recently, when I was wasting time on the internet, and someone wrote some article about how horrible Nickelback is or something.”

He continued: “‘How You Remind Me’… That’s a fucking great song. Have you heard that song? It’s great.”

Asked what it was he loved about the song so much, Tillman replied: “I don’t know. That’s the problem with the internet and social media and stuff: the stuff that you like, you can’t say what it is that you like about something. If you like something, it’s supposed to be beyond the intellectual. But I will ride for Nickelback – I want that on the record. ‘Farmer John Misery – I ride for Nickelback’.”