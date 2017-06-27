Watch Father John Misty troll Glastonbury fans over surprise Jeremy Corbyn ‘appearance’

Folk singer pretended to introduce Corbyn onto the stage during his Glasto set

Father John Misty feigned introducing Jeremy Corbyn onto the stage during his Glastonbury set at the weekend.

The folk musician (real name Josh Tillman) played the John Peel Stage on Saturday (June 24). Earlier that day, Labour leader Corbyn received what many have called a “rockstar welcome” when he arrived at Worthy Farm, before making a number of appearances across the site – including a powerful speech on the Pyramid Stage to one of the biggest crowds that Glastonbury has ever seen.

“What a honour, please help me welcome to the stage, your populist leader Jeremy Corbyn,” Tillman joked during his set. When the crowd’s applause died down, he added: “I don’t know how to break it to you…”

After initial booing, the audience then began to sing the “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” chant to the tune of White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’.

“You guy’s socialist music sounds a lot better than the socialist music in America,” Tillman remarked. “We just sing ‘Kumbaya’.”

Watch in the clip below.

You can see Father John Misty’s full Glastonbury set here.

NME interviewed Jeremy Corbyn at Glastonbury. Watch that beneath:

Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis has explained why Corbyn was invited to the festival.

“It’s felt like such a long time since you would put a political leader in that place, but it was the right time,” she said. “There are things we’ve been campaigning about here for such a long time. And the history that the festival has with politics and CND [Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament]. It really felt like the right time. It was quite an overwhelming moment, actually. A lot of people were very moved by it. It was something totally special and a complete one-off.”