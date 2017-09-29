"Snuggle up and dream of far away places".

The first clip from Josh Homme’s appearance on Bedtime Stories has been released, and it sees the Queens of The Stone Age frontman showing an altogether softer side.

The singer is set to follow in the footsteps of Tom Hardy and Avengers star Chris Evans by taking part in the CBeebies show, which sees a famous face reading out a popular children’s bedtime story.

Now, the first footage from Homme’s appearance has been released, and it shows him reading out Julia Donaldson’s ‘Zog’ while accompanied by his friend SnoopBob Meatball, a toy dragon.

“Now, even dragons need to rest”, Homme softly tells viewers in the clip.

“It’s time for Snoop-Bob Meatball to go to sleep and you too! So snuggle up and dream of far away places. And I’ll see you soon for another bedtime story, night night!”

The episode is set to air on October 6, and will mark the first of several episodes that he has recorded for the children’s channel.

Homme’s involvement comes after Tom Hardy recorded five CBeebies bedtime stories, with the final episode airing last month in tribute to his late pet Labrador, Woody.

Earlier this year, Captain America actor Chris Evans also appeared on bedtime stories, reading out ‘Even Superheroes Have Bad Days’ by Shelly Becker.