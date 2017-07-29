Watch Fleet Foxes cover Phish’s ‘Bouncing Around the Room’

The band covered the ‘Lawn Boy’ track during their Maine show this week

Fleet Foxes covered Phish’s track ‘Bouncing Around the Room’ this week and you can watch footage of the cover below.

Earlier this week, Phish covered Fleet Foxes track ‘White Winter Hymnal’ during their 5th night of 13 at Madison Square Gardens.

Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold took to Instagram to share his delight at the honour, stating that it was “cool” and “wild” the American rockers covered his track.

During Thursday (July 27) night’s show in Portland, Maine, Pecknold and his band mates returned the favour by covering Phish track ‘Bouncing Around the Room’; the final track from Phish’s 1990 album ‘Lawn Boy’.

Fan footage of the event can be viewed below.

The band headlined Latitude festival earlier this month, where a couple got engaged during the band’s set.

Fleet Foxes released their third album ‘Crack-Up’ on June 16 this year and are currently in the midst of an American tour, before heading to UK later this year.

Fleet Foxes Tour Dates 2017

O2 Apollo Manchester – November 23

Wolverhampton Civic Hall – November 24

O2 Academy Brixton – November 26

O2 Academy Brixton – November 27

O2 Guildhall Southampton – November 29