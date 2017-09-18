Watch Foo Fighters cover AC/DC with help from The Hives

"This is how much I fucking love this person and the band this person is in"

Foo Fighters invited out The Hives frontman Pelle Almqvist to perform a cover of AC/DC‘s ‘Let There Be Rock’.

After airing their rendition on the BBC Radio One Live Lounge earlier this month, the Foos brought it out again during their world tour for their acclaimed new album ‘Concrete And Gold‘.

Introducing Almqvist while on stage in The Hives’ hometown of Stockholm in Sweden, Grohl told the crowd “this is how much I fucking love this person and the band this person is in,” before revealing that he once dressed as Almqvist for Halloween. “This person happens to be from this city, so it’s nice to be reunited with him. It’s been a long time.”

He added: “Tonight I thought it would be a good idea if we did a song together, one that we’ve never played with him before, but I think it makes perfect sense for this show. I’ve always wanted to sing this song.”

After he teased the crowd with the opening chords to Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven’, he stopped and said: “Actually, that’s not the right song. The real song sounds like this,” before the band launched full-on into AC/DC’s “Let There Be Rock.”

Meanwhile, after opening their own pub in London, Foo Fighters’ new album ‘Concrete And Gold’ is out now.

They’ll be playing a one-off show at The O2 in London on Tuesday September 19.