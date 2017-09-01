Watch Foo Fighters smash through three bangers including an AC/DC cover in the Live Lounge

Job's a good'un.

Foo Fighters have delivered a storming performance in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge this afternoon (September 1).

Dave Grohl and his bandmates smashed through their new single ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’ and classic banger ‘Best Of You’, before treating fans to a cover of AC/DC‘s ‘Let There Be Rock’.

Below, check out clips from all the performances, plus a selection of pictures of the band in action in the Live Lounge.

This week has also seen Foo Fighters speak out to raise awareness of mental health issues, in the wake of the deaths of Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell.

The band will release their new album ‘Concrete & Gold’ on September 15 – before they play a one-off show at The O2 in London with support from IDLES.

The band made the album with in-demand Adele and Liam Gallagher producer Greg Kurstin.

“Every time I’d bump into him he’d have another gigantic f**king record out, and he’s the most unassuming, reserved guy you’ve ever met,” Grohl told NME of Kurstin. “You’d be like, ‘F**k, you wrote that Adele song? You played all the instruments on that? Get the f**k outta here!’”