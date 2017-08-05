Watch Foo Fighters cover Jane’s Addiction with Perry Farrell during epic career-spanning club show

The band played 32 songs in three-and-a-half hours at the Lollapalooza aftershow

Foo Fighters covered Jane’s Addiction with the band’s frontman Perry Farrell at an intimate club show in Chicago last night (August 5).

The group announced the tiny gig at the Illinois city’s 1,100-capacity Metro venue earlier this week as part of the Lollapalooza festival aftershow series.

The Dave Grohl-led band played for three-and-a-half hours, fitting 32 songs into their setlist. Among them were a number of covers, including ‘Mountain Song’ by Jane’s Addiction. Farrell, who founded Lollapalooza, was introduced by Grohl, who told the crowd: “Perry Farrell is here right now!” He then asked: “Perry, can we do a song please?”

Grohl focused on playing guitar on the track, while Farrell handled vocal duties by himself. Watch fan-shot footage above and below, via Consequence Of Sound.

Elsewhere in the set, Foo Fighters covered Queen‘s ‘Under Pressure’, The Faces‘ ‘Stay With Me’, Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers‘ ‘Breakdown’ and AC/DC‘s ‘Let There Be Rock’. They also previewed a handful of songs from their forthcoming album ‘Concrete And Gold’, including single ‘Run’, ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’, ‘La Dee Da’ and ‘Sunday Rain’.

The full setlist is as follows:

‘Aurora’

‘Run’

‘All My Life’

‘Times Like These’

‘White Limo’

‘Learn To Fly’

‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’

‘Something From Nothing’

‘The Pretender’

‘Big Me’

‘Cold Day In The Sun’

‘Congregation’

‘La Dee Da’

‘Walk’

‘These Days’

‘My Hero’

‘Skin And Bones’

‘Dirty Water’

‘Rope’

‘Arlandria’

‘Sunday Rain’

‘Mountain Song’

‘Monkey Wrench’

‘This Is A Call’

‘I’ll Stick Around’

‘Miss You’

‘Under Pressure’

‘Stay With Me’

‘Breakdown’

‘Best Of You’

‘Let There Be Rock’

‘Everlong’

Earlier this week (August 2), it was revealed that Paul McCartney plays drums on Foo Fighters’ new album.

Grohl has been teasing a guest appearance on the record from “the biggest pop star in the world” and, while he’s still not revealing who that is, he did divulge the former Beatle is another high-profile collaborator featured on the album.

“Paul McCartney plays drums on one of our songs,” Grohl told ET Canada. “He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long time. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins added: “He hadn’t even heard the song. He comes in and Dave picked up and acoustic [guitar] and showed him real quick. He sat on his special drum set that his tech set up for him. I sat there with a drumstick conducting. He did two takes.”