Watch Foo Fighters dedicate ‘Everlong’ at Glastonbury to Devon teacher who died of cancer

Dave Grohl had sent a message to the fan's husband in the days before the festival began

Foo Fighters dedicated ‘Everlong’ at Glastonbury to a Devon teacher who passed away after a battle with cancer last month.

Laura Plane’s husband Jon contacted frontman Dave Grohl via Twitter asking for the band to perform the song in her memory when they headlined the Worthy Farm event last night (June 24). She had been fighting the disease for eight years.

Laura and her husband were massive Foo Fighters fans – not only did they have ‘Everlong’ as the first dance at their wedding, but they also planned to watch the band for their 10th wedding anniversary this year before she fell too ill.

Grohl then replied to Jon with a personal note on a piece of scrap paper. “Jon – Dave here,” reads the note. “Heard about Laura. Sending you much love and hope and light. Will be thinking of yous at Glasto. Take care mate.”

During the band’s set last night, Grohl honoured Jon’s wishes. Ahead of ‘Everlong’, which was the final song of the night, he dedicated it to “Laura… who couldn’t be here tonight,” as Radio X reports.

I can picture Laura’s little face smiling about it,” said Jon last week. “It is incredible. I am over the moon.”

He continued: “Even if Foo Fighters don’t dedicate the song to Laura, she would have loved [the note] anyway. But what I got from [the note] is that it is going to happen. It is incredible. Laura must have engineered this somehow as I was having a really bad week after her funeral, when it hit me like a wave.

He added: “I was a mess all of Sunday and Monday, and then I saw [Dave’s] message on Tuesday. I was blown away. The power of social media is crazy, but incredible.”

Since her diagnosis and during her time as a campaigner, Laura raised more than £70,000 for breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel.