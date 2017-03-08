Watch Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett’s solo video for ‘Sticks & Stones’

Lifted from upcoming solo album 'West Coast Town'

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has shared another new video from his upcoming solo album.

Following ‘West Coast Town’, Shiflett has now unveiled the live performance clip for ‘Sticks & Stones’. Watch below.

Shiflett, previously a member of No Use for a Name, recorded his country-leaning third solo LP ‘West Coast Town’ in Nashville. It will be released on April 14.

It isn’t the only recent Foos side-project, following drummer Taylor Hawkins’ own recent debut solo effort.

Foo Fighters recently announced that they will headline Glastonbury Festival this year.

Shiflett will tour the following live dates in support of the album:

Portland, Hawthorne Lounge (March 21)

Seattle, Sunset Tavern (22)

Spokane, The Big Dipper (24)

Missoula, Missoula Winery (26)

Bozeman, The Eagles Ballroom (27)

Ketchum, Whiskey Jacques (28)

Pioneertown, Pappy and Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace (30)

Flagstaff, Museum Club (31)

Los Angeles, Resident (April 2)

San Diego, Casbah (3)

New York, Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2 (6)

Nashville, The High Watt (9)