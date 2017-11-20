Watch Foo Fighters honour Malcolm Young with AC/DC cover

"Tonight, we're gonna play some rock and roll for Malcolm Young"

Foo Fighters paid tribute to Malcolm Young over the weekend by opening a festival set in Mexico with a cover of AC/DC’s ‘Let There Be Rock’.

Taking to the stage at Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival, the Foos opened with the iconic 1977 song and dedicated it to the AC/DC founder after he passed away following a battle with dementia.

“Do you love rock and roll!?!?! Tonight, we’re gonna play some rock and roll for you. Tonight, we’re gonna play some rock and roll for Malcolm Young”, Dave Grohl told the Mexico City crowd.

An image of Young also adorned a huge screen at the back of the stage.

Earlier in the day, Grohl posted a heartfelt tribute to Young on Instagram and explained how the influential AC/DC founder had been responsible for “the first time I lost control to music”.

“That film, a live AC/DC performance from Paris, 1979, is everything that live and roll should be. Sweaty. Loose. Loud. A relentless performance from the perfect band. It was the first time I lost control to music”, Grohl wrote on Instagram.

“The first time I wanted to be in a band. I didn’t want to play my guitar anymore, I wanted to smash it. Thank you, Malcolm, for the songs, and the feel, and the cool, and the years of losing control to your rock and roll. I will do just that tonight, for you.”