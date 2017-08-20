Watch Foo Fighters play ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ with Rick Astley

The band teamed up with the '80s singer as they headlined Summersonic Festival in Japan

Foo Fighters played ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ with Rick Astley during their headlining performance at Japan’s Summersonic festival tonight (August 20).

The band initially started playing the opening riff to Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ to start a real life rick-rolling of the Tokyo audience.

“Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome our new best friend, Rick Astley,” frontman Dave Grohl introduced. “This is fucking crazy. I just met him two minutes ago.” Astley then picked up a microphone and yelled “Come on you motherfuckers!”

“I gotta remember how you do it, hold on,” Grohl replied, before launching into the Nirvana hit. The band then morphed the song into Astley’s 1987 single ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

When Astley got to the lyric “I just want to tell you how I’m feeling”, he shouted to the crowd: “I’m feeling fucking marvellous!”

Watch footage of the moment above.

Foo Fighters are set to release their latest album ‘Concrete And Gold’ on September 15. Recently, it was confirmed the band will feature in an upcoming performance series from PBS called Landmarks Live In Concert with their historic show in the Acropolis in Greece.

The series will follow global superstars as they play wondrous and historic locations around the world. The documentaries are also hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith.

The Foos played the Acropolis this July. Dave Grohl spoke on performing at the famed Odeon of Herodes Atticus, saying: “We’ve done some crazy things over the last 20 years, but I think this might be the craziest thing the Foo Fighters have ever done.”