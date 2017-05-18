The last song Chris Cornell ever performed was about death

Soundgarden closed a Detroit show with a cover of Led Zeppelin's ‘In My Time of Dying’



Chris Cornell has tragically passed away aged 52, the same day he performed his final ever show with Soundgarden. Notably, they closed the gig with ‘Slaves & Bulldozers’, merged with a refrain of Led Zeppelin’s ‘In My Time of Dying’ – a gospel song also covered by Bob Dylan.

The singer was found dead May 17, shortly after playing Detroit’s Fox Theatre to a sold out crowd. The band performed classics including ‘Rusty Cage’ and ‘Fell on Black Days’ – watch fan-shot footage of the show and the final song below.

The group have covered ‘In My Time of Dying’ several times in their career, but its inclusion takes on a new poignancy in the light of Cornell’s sudden death, the cause of which is not yet known.

Soundgarden were due to continue their North American tour with shows at Ohio’s Rock on the Range and Maryland’s Pointfest 2017.

Stars from the music world – including Jimmy Page and Nile Rodgers – have paid tribute to the legendary musician. Page wrote: “RIP Chris Cornell. Incredibly Talented. Incredibly Young. Incredibly Missed.” The likes of Best Coast and Janes Addiction’s Dave Navarro also shared their sadness at the news.