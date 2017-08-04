It's quite the line up...

Tyler, The Creator was joined onstage in New York last night by both Frank Ocean and ASAP Rocky to perform tracks from ‘Flower Boy’.

During the Webster Hall show, Frank joined Tyler to play ‘Where This Flower Blooms’, while ASAP joined him for ‘Who Dat Boy’ and ASAP Mob’s ‘Telephone Calls’. You can watch footage of the collaborations below.

Tyler & Frank @ the Studio at Webster Hall rn A post shared by joncaramanica (@joncaramanica) on Aug 3, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Tyler & A$AP Rocky @asaprockying @tylerthecreator #tylerthecreator #asaprocky A post shared by -_- (@a_summa) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Tyler recently opened up on working with former Odd Future bandmate Frank on the new record – with the pair also joining forces on ‘911/Mr Lonely’.

Describing Frank’s efforts on the track, he said: “[Frank] was like, ‘Let me try something.’ He just started saying ‘chirp chirp chirp chirp’ about 400 fuckin’ times.”

He also appeared on the Stephen Colbert show last week, and claimed that every rap on the new album was “ridiculously important”.