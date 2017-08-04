Watch Frank Ocean and ASAP Rocky join Tyler, The Creator on stage in New York
It's quite the line up...
Tyler, The Creator was joined onstage in New York last night by both Frank Ocean and ASAP Rocky to perform tracks from ‘Flower Boy’.
During the Webster Hall show, Frank joined Tyler to play ‘Where This Flower Blooms’, while ASAP joined him for ‘Who Dat Boy’ and ASAP Mob’s ‘Telephone Calls’. You can watch footage of the collaborations below.
Tyler recently opened up on working with former Odd Future bandmate Frank on the new record – with the pair also joining forces on ‘911/Mr Lonely’.
Describing Frank’s efforts on the track, he said: “[Frank] was like, ‘Let me try something.’ He just started saying ‘chirp chirp chirp chirp’ about 400 fuckin’ times.”
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
He also appeared on the Stephen Colbert show last week, and claimed that every rap on the new album was “ridiculously important”.
“A lot of people are like ‘Oh, what’s going on here?’ I produced and wrote mostly 90% of it,” he said.
“It’s a few melodies that I didn’t come up with … It’s more so that I just wanted to produce and have people sing. And that’s all I want to listen to. So, I kinda didn’t want to rap a lot on it. So I kept all my rap verses short. And everything I said, I made sure it was really ridiculously important. And I think that’s what people kinda like about it this time around – because it’s nothing funny on it.”