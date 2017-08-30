Watch Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey star in Kasabian’s ‘Ill Ray (The King)’ video

The Cersei actor resurrects Richard III in the trippy vid

Kasabian have unveiled their music video for ‘Ill Ray (The King)’, starring Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister).

‘Ill Ray (The King)’ is taken from the Leicester band’s sixth album ‘For Crying Out Loud’, which topped the UK chart in May to become their fifth consecutive number one album.

The new video, written and conceived by Serge Pizzorno, shows Headey performing a magic ritual to resurrect Richard III in a Leicester car park – referencing how the real Richard III’s skeleton was exhumed in a city council car park in Leicester in 2012. Headey then takes the late king on a trip through the city centre, including a stop off at the pub. Check it out below:

The band recently headlined Reading & Leeds festivals for the second time, with guitarist Serge Pizzorno describing their set to NME as “like nuclear warfare“.

At the festivals, Pizzorno also told the BBC that he’d encouraged Noel Fielding to take his new job as co-presenter of The Great British Bake Off.

“We had a conversation,” he said. “It was funny, we just laughed. I was like, ‘Well, it’s an adventure isn’t it?’ It will enable him to do more insane stuff, which is what I like better than anything. If it means that he can just do that for the next 30 years, then that’s amazing.”

The band recently announced a 12-date UK tour in November and December, tickets for which go on sale at 9.30am tomorrow (Thursday 31 August). See them in full below:

November

Fri 24th NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Sat 25th GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro

Sun 26th ABERDEEN, BHGE Arena

Tues 28th DUBLIN, 3Arena

Thurs 30th MANCHESTER, Arena

December

Fri 1st LONDON, The O2

Sat 2nd LONDON, The O2

Mon 4th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Tues 5th LIVERPOOL, Echo Arena

Thurs 7th LEEDS, First District Arena

Fri 8th BIRMINGHAM, Barclaycard Arena

Sat 9th BIRMINGHAM, Barclaycard Arena