Watch Garbage’s politically-charged new video for ‘No Horses’

Shirley Manson looks ominous between clips of riots and armed police

Garbage have shared a new, politically-charged video for their single ‘No Horses‘.

The track, which was released last month, will benefit the International Committee of the Red Cross, with all profits from its sales and streams being donated to the charity at the end of 2018. It is available to purchase here.

The band, who are currently on tour with Blondie and Deap Vally in the US, have now put out a video to accompany the song, which features images of riots, armed police and starving children.

Frontwoman Shirley Manson appears in the clip dressed in a red hooded cloak. Watch the video below.

Director Scott Stuckey said in a press release: “It’s been my observation that when governments disregard their citizens for their own greed, the ensuing soundtrack usually kicks ass. Like Nina Simone’s ‘Mississippi Goddam’ or the Clash’s ‘Straight To Hell’, ‘No Horses’ made me realise that I’m not going insane, these really are fucked up times.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“The lyrics are powerful so the challenge was to add something visually that wouldn’t ruin the individual’s interpretation.”

Earlier this summer, the iconic band released an autobiographical coffee table book called This Is The Noise That Keeps Me Awake. It features previously unseen photos of the band as well as pieces written by the four individual members.