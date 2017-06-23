Some 15,000 people are believed to have taken part.

Thousands of people have gathered together at Glastonbury Festival in a bid to break the world record for the largest human peace sign ever created. Watch it take place in the video above.

The huge crowd gathered at the festival’s stone circle to form the huge sign as they attempted to break the previous record, which was set by a crowd of 5,814 in New York in 2009.

It is yet to be established whether the record was beaten, but early estimates have suggested that some 15,000 people may have been taken part.

Addressing the crowd, William Hawk from the Standing Rock Reservation led tributes to the victims of recent tragedies – including the terror attacks in both London and Manchester.

He said: “We don’t need this in our world. Peace and love simply comes about by giving peace and love.”

SJ Smallpage, who helped organise the record, said: “I feel very humbled that people have joined together for something that represents everything that is good about Glastonbury, everything that is good about humanity.

“The numbers are awesome, I can’t believe how many people are here. They were still steaming in through the entrances when it happened. It made my heart sing.”

Meanwhile, Radiohead will headline the first day of Glastonbury tonight, before Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran take top billing on Saturday and Sunday respectively.