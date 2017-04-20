Watch Gorillaz give their first ever live interview

It kicks off at 3pm this afternoon (April 20).

Murdoc and 2D from Gorillaz are giving their first ever live interview this afternoon (April 20).

From 3pm GMT, the band members will take part in a live-streamed conversation session in partnership with Deutsche Telekom.

Bassist Murdoc said of the interview: “Get ready for the online event of the century – a live audience with me, Murdoc Niccals. Thanks to our comrades over at Electronic Beats, you can watch me and 2D live on the sofa and ask anything you want. Or just tell me how much you love me. But keep it clean, yeah?”

Fans can post their questions underneath the YouTube video below now.

The Damon Albarn-created band returned last month to announce their fifth studio album, ‘Humanz’, which drops on April 28.

Gorillaz have also announced their first US tour in seven years as well as their own Demon Dayz Festival, which will take place at Dreamland in Margate on June 10.

It was recently revealed that Morrissey turned down a guest spot on their new album after a “month long email exchange”. Sade and Dionne Warwick also rejected the offer of a collaboration. Warwick reportedly thought the group’s lyrics conflicted with her religious beliefs. “I don’t take rejection personally,” Albarn said.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that there’s a Gorillaz TV show in the works.

Features on the new album come from Grace Jones, Jehnny Beth, Mavis Staples, Popcaan, Pusha T and Vince Staples, among others.