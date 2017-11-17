Watch Green Day mock the American dream in video for new song ‘Back In The USA’

A new song from 'God's Favourite Band'

Green Day have shared the provocative new video for previously unheard song ‘Back In The USA’.

One of the two new numbers taken from their latest greatest hits album ‘God’s Favourite Band‘, the video sees Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool return to 1950’s America to discover that all notions of a real ‘American Dream’ are just a myth.

Speaking to NME shortly after Donald Trump was elected as President, Armstrong told NME: “I don’t think anybody was prepared and that’s why you see so much shock and outrage right now. Nobody thought Trump would win and that’s why everybody is scared out of their minds, but I think that when you get desperate and feel that you’re not heard. Already, you are starting to see demonstrations. for example there were 100,000 people in New York and there’s a lot more to come. I hope that continues.

“I think a lot of people are grieving, it’s like there has been a death in the family. That’s what’s going on. So I know it’s really hard to laugh while you’re scared – that’s what comedians say, so most people are scared. When the smoke begins to clear, you’ll see creative people speaking out.”

Meanwhile, the band are also working on a movie adaptation of their now seminal comeback album ‘American Idiot‘. Last year, Armstrong told NME that progress is well underway with the project, that HBO were behind it and that he’d be reprising his own Broadway role as the character St. Jimmy. “That’s the plan right now, yeah,” said Armstrong. “We’ve got a green light from HBO, and the script is currently going through a couple of rewrites here and there, so I’m not sure when exactly we’re going to start shooting, but it’s definitely all systems go at the moment.”

‘God’s Favourite Band’ by Green Day is out now.