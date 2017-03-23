Watch Green Day perform ‘Still Breathing’ after being introduced by ‘God’

'God' declares them his favourite band on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'.

Green Day have performed their latest single ‘Still Breathing’ on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The band took to the stage after being introduced by “God”, who duly described them as “God’s favourite band”. Watch the performance and its memorable intro below.

During a gig over the weekend, Green Day covered ‘Johnny B Goode’ as a tribute to the late Chuck Berry.

The band are due back in the UK in June for a series of huge outdoors shows, including one at London’s Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time series. They will be supported on the day by an impressive bill of support acts.

See Green Day’s full UK/Ireland tour schedule beneath:

Belfast, Ormeau Park (June 28)

Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham (29)

London, Hyde Park (July 1)

Sheffield Arena (July 3)

Glasgow, Bellahouston Park (July 4)

“You know it’s great, we’re playing songs off ‘Nimrod’, ‘Kerplunk’, the new record, ‘American Idiot’, songs that are off ‘Insomniac’ that we haven’t played in over 20 years,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told NME when asked about the tour. “We played these shows for the hardcore fans in the theatres and clubs and we just had a blast, and you could tell because the energy in the crowd was energising us.

“They expect us to be great, and we have to live up to that. We just put as much passion as we can into what we do. We write the record together, we make the record together, and it’s our record at the point. When it’s finished, on the day it gets released, it doesn’t belong to us any more. It belongs to the fans.”