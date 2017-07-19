Watch grime star Bugzy Malone homage Oasis in his ‘Memory Lane’ video

He's referenced some of the band's classic lyrics too.

Grime star Bugzy Malone has borrowed some classic Oasis lyrics for his new song ‘Memory Lane’.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The Manchester MC – real name Aaron Davis – quotes the band’s classic hit ‘Wonderwall’ in the track from his ‘King Of The North EP’.

He raps: “Today is gonna be the day that they’re gonna throw it back to you / By now you should’ve somehow realised what you’re not to do / I don’t believe that anybody / I don’t believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now.”

The accompanying video also features some nods to the classic ‘Wonderwall’ video – watch below.

The grime star was given permission by the song’s writer, Noel Gallagher, to use the lyrics. Bugzy Malone told Clash: “Two or three days later after spending all of my own money on the video, I get the call: ‘By the way Noel Gallagher said you can use the lyrics.’ It was massive so we had to change it back, and we had to tweak it to use some of the new video content.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He added: “It was a case of taking what we had in the first video and making a tribute to the Oasis video so we tied the two together, just so I didn’t end up wasting a load of money. But it worked perfectly, and I just couldn’t believe that he said yes.”

Olympic hero Mo Farah recently mistook Noel Gallagher for brother Liam, prompting a very Liam response from the younger Gallagher brother.

Liam Gallagher releases his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6, while Noel Gallagher is currently set to release his new album with The High Flying Birds in November.