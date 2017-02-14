Watch Guns N’ Roses booed after forgetting what city they’re playing in

Band appeared to mix up the Australian city of Melbourne with Sydney

Guns N’ Roses mixed up Melbourne with Sydney when they played the former Australian city on Tuesday (February 14).

Performing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the classic rock outfit opened their show with guitar tech-come-announcer McBob shouting “Sydney!”, before apologising for the band being late taking to the stage. The group were reportedly an hour late.

Watch in the clip below:

Needless to say, the mistake did not go unnoticed by fans:

The band later took to Facebook to apologise for the mistake, writing: “Melbourne!‬ ‪Accidentally after 30 years McBob made an error, we’re truly sorry. Thank you for coming out tonight!‬”

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses were the victims of an ‘airport security’ prank at the hands of AC/DC when their tour touched down in Australia.

Guns N’ Roses are set to play two huge UK gigs at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on June 16 and 17.

Last year it was reported that the band’s reunion tour has already grossed £90million, making it the highest-grossing of the year to date in North America. Their run of stadium shows were attended by over a million fans in the US and Canada.

The reformed band features founder Axl Rose and former members Slash and Duff McKagan. Original guitarist Izzy Stradlin has not participated in the reunion.