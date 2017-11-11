Watch Guns N’ Roses perform with ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons

The classic rock heavyweights joined forces for a rendition of 'Patience'

Guns N’ Roses were joined onstage by ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons last night (November 10). Check out fan footage of their performance below.

Taking place in ZZ Top’s hometown of Texas, the rock heavyweights joined forces for a rendition of Roses’ 1989 track ‘Patience’ – with Gibbons adding his unique guitar style to the slow-burning ‘Lies’ track. Last month saw US popstar Pink join the band onstage to perform the song at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

ZZ Top supported Axl and co on a recent run of dates – before having to cancel shows due to bassist Dusty Hill’s poor health. In a statement, the band promised they’d return in 2018, and celebrate their 50th Anniversary the following year.

The two bands had previously performed together in 2013 – coming together for a version of ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’.

Last year, GnR reunited with original members Slash and Duff McKagan for the first time in two decades for the ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour. It was revealed that the European leg brought in an enormous $112 million (£85.1 million) in ticket sales.

It was announced yesterday that Guns N’ Roses will return to the UK next summer – as headliners of Download Festival 2018. The rock icons will headline Saturday night at the Donington Park Festival, which is due to take place next year from 8-10 June.

“It’s great to have this iconic line up of Guns N’ Roses headlining at Download,” festival promoter Andy Copping said. “I am sure I am not alone when I say I have been wanting this to happen for years.