It happened during 'The Bones Of You', fittingly.

Elbow frontman Guy Garvey gave an impromptu masterclass in the art of dealing with streakers after their stage was stormed during a show in Bristol last weekend.

The Manchester band were only two songs into their headline set at The Downs Festival when the show was interrupted by a naked man who clambered onto the stage as they performed ‘The Bones Of You’.

But while security instantly attempted to remove the naked man, Garvey had other ideas and pulled him back for a quick dance – with his hand cradling the naked man’s bum cheek. You can watch footage of the moment below.

One fan wrote on Twitter: ‘Streaker on stage for @Elbow during The Bones. GENIUS! Well handled @guygarvey.”

Yesterday, Elbow announced that they’ll be heading out on a massive UK arena tour early next year.

The band will play large indoor shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and London next March. Tickets go on general sale at 9am this Friday (September 8).