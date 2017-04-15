Watch Hailee Steinfeld cover Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’

The actor-turned-singer returned the favour after Sheeran covered one of her tracks

Hailee Steinfeld has performed a cover of Ed Sheeran‘s chart-topping hit ‘Shape Of You’.

The actor-turned-singer was playing at a Coachella party held by her record label in Thermal, California yesterday (April 14) when she revealed her version of the track.

The cover followed Sheeran tackling ‘Starving’, Steinfeld’s collaboration with Grey and Zedd, during a Capital FM session last month.

Watch footage of Steinfeld’s performance below, via Idolator.

Meanwhile, ‘Shape Of You”s reign at the top of the Official UK Singles Chart has been brought to an end.

The song had been at Number One for 13-weeks, but has now been toppled from its position by Harry Styles‘ debut solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’.

Styles’ track outsold Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ – which has been at number one since its initial release three months ago, by just 3,000 copies. ‘Shape Of You’ is now down to number two.

Sheeran remains at the top of the UK Albums Chart with ‘÷’ and also has ‘Galway Girl’ at number three in the Singles Chart. The rest of the Singles Chart top five is completed by Clean Bandit‘s ‘Symphony’ and Drake‘s ‘Passionfruit’.

Harry Styles is set to perform on US TV’s Saturday Night Live tonight (April 15),with Jimmy Fallon serving as guest host. Watch Styles and Fallon feature in promo videos here. He will then appear on The Graham Norton Show in the UK on April 21.