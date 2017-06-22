Watch Haim’s California-set video for ‘Want You Back’

The band will play at Glastonbury this Sunday (June 25).

Haim have shared the video for their comeback single ‘Want You Back’.

The video was shot on the streets of Sherman Oaks, California, where the Haim sisters grew up. The group, who will perform at Glastonbury festival on Sunday (June 25), are now preparing to release second album ‘Something to Tell You’ on July 7.

Haim have also shared the tracks ‘Little Of Your Love’ and ‘Right Now‘ from the album.

See the tracklist for their new album below. Haim also recently revealed the cover art for their new record.

‘Want You Back’

‘Nothing’s Wrong’

‘Little of Your Love’

‘Ready For You’

‘Something To Tell You’

‘You Never Knew’

‘Kept Me Crying’

‘Found It In Silence’

‘Walking Away’

‘Right Now’

‘Night So Long’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Earlier this year, the band promised “classic songwriting, but also modern, exciting and fearless” tracks from their new LP.

“If someone else wrote our songs instead of us, we’d be quicker,” Alana said, with Este adding: “We go over every single sound, every single beat.”

“Maybe we would have been worried if we didn’t think we were making awesome shit,” Alana added.

Lead singer Danielle then said that after their last tour finished in 2014, “we went right back into writing for the next album.”

She explained: “We didn’t want to take any time off. But nothing really stuck. All we knew for two years was wake up, soundcheck, play the show, go to sleep and fit in a slice of pizza at some point. We needed to turn our brains from touring brains back to writing brains. When we came home, we literally got off the bus, took a nap and went right into the studio.”