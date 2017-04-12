Watch Harry Styles and Jimmy Fallon try to outdo each other in ‘SNL’ promos

One Direction singer performs on show this weekend (April 15)

Harry Styles stars alongside Jimmy Fallon in promos for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

The ex-One Direction singer will perform on SNL in the US this weekend (April 15), with Fallon serving as guest host. It is the first time that the show will be aired live in both the West Coast and East Coast.

Styles is expected to perform his newly-unveiled debut solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’ as well as another new song.

Watch Styles and Fallon try to outdo each other in the jazzy promo video below:

After SNL, Styles will then perform on The Graham Norton Show in the UK on April 21.

Styles’ new track, the guitar-driven ballad ‘Sign Of The Times’ , received its first play on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show last week (April 7). “It’s the song I’m most proud of writing, I think,” Styles told Nick Grimshaw shortly after it premiered.

Styles co-wrote the track with producer Jeff Bhasker, who has previously worked with Kanye West, Jay Z and Mark Ronson.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles’ Twitter account recently posted link to Louis Tomlinson porn after it was allegedly hacked. The singer’s account posted a link to hardcore pornography along with two photos of Louis Tomlinson drinking milkshake through a straw – racking up 30,000 likes before it was swiftly deleted.