Watch Harry Styles premiere new song ‘Ever Since New York’ and dress up as Mick Jagger on ‘SNL’

He also performed debut solo single 'Sign Of The Times' on the US show

Harry Styles has premiered a new song just one week after revealing his debut solo single.

Last week (April 7), the former One Direction singer shared ‘Sign Of The Times‘, his first piece of music since the boy band split in 2016.

Appearing on SNL last night (April 15), Styles performed both that track and the previously unheard ‘Ever Since New York’. Both will feature on his self-titled debut solo album, due for release on May 12.

Watch footage of the performances below, via Digital Spy.

Styles also helped guest host Jimmy Fallon open the show, joining him as he sang a rendition of David Bowie‘s ‘Let’s Dance’ in his opening monologue. Later, Styles dressed up as Mick Jagger to take part in a 1977-set edition of Family Feud.

Styles has signed to Columbia Records for his solo material. Discussing Styles’ solo music last month, the label’s CEO Rob Stringer said: “We’re close and we’re very excited. We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he’s here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”

The tracklisting for ‘Harry Styles’ is as follows: