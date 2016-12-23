Watch Honey G’s video for debut single ‘The Honey G Show’

The X Factor 'rapper' makes her debut

Controversial X Factor contestant Honey G has released her first music video.

The video is for her new single ‘The Honey G Show’ which is available to buy now. Watch the full video below.

The 35-year-old rapper from North Harrow recently competed in this year’s series of The X Factor, where she was eliminated in Week 8 of the competition. She recently signed to Simon Cowell’s Syco label and is reportedly readying a debut album too.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Honey G suggested that she will be “I’d be interested in doing a rap version of The X Factor like Rap Factor.” She went on to add; “I’d like to be on the judging panel – I can definitely see myself doing that, but later on in my career after I’ve achieved things like winning MOBOs, the Mercury Prize, and got some platinum albums, and No.1 albums under my belt.”

Last week, the rapper appeared on Good Morning Britain and appeared to forget the lyrics for Missy Elliott’s ‘Get Ur Freak On’, something which she has since denied.

During her time on The X Factor, Honey G was criticised not only for her rapping skills, but what The Guardian called “modern-day blackface”, as a result of her parodying of hip-hop. She hit back at critics, accusing the negative response to her act as a form of anti-semitism.

This year’s X Factor was won by Matt Terry. The 23-year-old waiter beat Finnish singer Saara Aalto to clinch the title after he performed Randy Crawford’s 1980 hit ‘One Day’.