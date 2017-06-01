Watch Jack White and Elton John perform new duet ‘Two Fingers Of Whiskey’

Clip is taken from forthcoming documentary series, 'American Epic'

Jack White and Elton John have duetted on a new blues song together. Watch footage of their performance below.

The clip, which is taken from the forthcoming documentary series, American Epic, sees the pair collaborate on a new bluesy number, with John on piano, White on guitar and both singing.

The forthcoming series, which premieres June 6 on PBS, explores the history of the 1920s, in which record companies travelled across America with the first electrical recording rig in search of new artists. The original machines are no longer usable but audio engineer Nicholas Bergh reassembled one from its original parts for the project. His rig was used to record all the music for the accompanying film, The American Epic Sessions.

The three-part documentary was executive produced by Jack White, along with Robert Redford and T Bone Burnett. The series will come with an extended companion soundtrack that includes a 100-song boxset, orginial archived recordings and studio performances from ‘The American Epic Sessions’. The soundtrack is out now, via Legacy Recordings, Columbia and Jack White’s record label Third Man Records.

The artists involved include: Alabama Shakes, The Americans, The Avett Brothers, Beck, Frank Fairfield, Ana Gabriel, Rhiannon Giddens, Merle Haggard, Bobby Ingano, Elton John, Auntie Geri Kuhia, Pokey LaFarge, Bettye LaVette, Los Lobos, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Taj Mahal, Steve Martin & Edie Brickell, Fred Martin and The Levite Camp, Ashley Monroe, Nas, Willie Nelson, Charlie Kaleo Oyama, Blind Boy Paxton, Raphael Saadiq, and Jack White.

The White Stripes frontman is currently recording in Nashville, Tennessee, with a follow-up to 2014’s ‘Lazaretto’ – his second solo album – in the works.