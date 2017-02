Watch James Corden battle Adam Lambert to become Queen frontman

Corden and Lambert trade vocals backed by Brian May and Roger Taylor.

James Corden battled Adam Lambert to become Queen frontman in a skit on The Late Late Show last night (February 2).

Corden and Lambert traded vocals on the Queen classics ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’, ‘Another One Bites The Dust’ and ‘Somebody To Love’ during the sketch, backed by Queen legends Brian May on guitar and Roger Taylor on drums. Watch below.

Queen + Adam Lambert recently announced a 25-date summer arena tour of North America, which runs from June 23 to August 5.

Check out Queen + Adam Lambert’s full run of North American tour dates below.

06/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

06/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

07/01 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

07/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

07/06 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Aren

07/08 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

07/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

07/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

07/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

07/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/28 – New York, NY Barclays Center

07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/31 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

08/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/04 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Back in December, Lambert hinted that he and Queen may appear at this year’s Glastonbury festival.

Meanwhile, during another recent episode of The Late Late Show, Corden shared a powerful video protesting Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’.