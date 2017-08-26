Watch Jarvis Cocker cover The KLF at the band’s own Liverpool festival

Liverpool: Welcome To The Dark Ages featured events like 'Why Did The K Foundation Burn A Million Quid?'

Jarvis Cocker joined the KLF at their own Liverpool festival last night (August 25) and performed his own rendition of one of their tracks.

The KLF hosted Liverpool: Welcome To The Dark Ages over the past three days. The event featured components titled ‘Why Did The K Foundation Burn A Million Quid?’, ‘2023: What The Fuuk Is Going On?’ and ‘The Rites of MuMufication’.

Cocker appeared on the final night of the festival, as Pitchfork reports. He performed a version of the duo’s 1991 single ‘Justified & Ancient’.



Watch footage of the performance below.

The KLF first came to prominence in the late 1980s, and, after splitting in 1992, they briefly reunited in 1995 and 1997. However, the band were tipped to make their return after a documentary about the electro pioneers appeared online earlier this year along with a mysterious message that suggested they’d be returning to music in 2017.

Only 400 tickets were made available for Liverpool: Welcome To The Dark Ages – all of which were given to “volunteers”.

The KLF also previously confirmed the release of a book – titled 2023: A Trilogy – which was released on August 23, via Faber & Faber.