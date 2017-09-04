Watch Jay Z and a festival crowd sing ‘Happy Birthday’ for Beyoncé

The crowd don't sound bad, actually.

Jay Z led a crowd singalong for wife Beyoncé during his headline set at Made In America festival in Philadelphia yesterday.

Beyoncé is celebrating her 36th birthday today (September 4), so Jay Z got the crowd to wish her many happy returns by singing a few bars of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Happy Birthday’.

Watch fan footage of the crowd singalong below.

#PressPlay: The crowd helps #JayZ sing happy birthday to #Beyonce at the #MadeInAmericaFestival #IssaHoliday via: @jxcyre A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Last week, it was reported that Beyoncé is in talks to record the theme song for the next James Bond film, which will once again star Daniel Craig. She would follow in the footsteps of Adele and Sam Smith, both of whom won Oscars for their Bond themes.

Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed twins Rumi and Sir on June 13 this year. Jay Z has since explained the reasons behind their unusual names, and revealed that he booked his ‘4:44’ tour for later this year so he can spend more quality time with them.

“I booked the tour for October so I could have at least four months … to just really bond and see their fingers and shit like that,” the rapper-mogul explained. “They’ll be with me [on tour] anyway, but I’m just saying, like, [I needed] a space where I’m not doing nothing, I’m just focused on them.”