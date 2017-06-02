Watch Jay Z and Kevin Hart’s awkwardly staged photo-op

'Take a picture while we’re talking,' rapper tells photographers

Jay Z and Kevin Hart had a photo taken together at last night’s NBA Finals game, with video later emerging of the pair awkwardly pretending to have a conversation for the snaps.

The rapper was photographed with comedian Hart at last night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, with footage of the meeting later uploaded to Twitter.

In clip, Jay can be heard telling the photographers, “Take a picture while we’re talking”, before pretending to laugh and joke with Hart. See that video beneath.

Fans have since responded to the faux-pas online, with one Twitter user writing: “Why would Jay-Z need to ask someone to take his pic with Kevin Hart when people constantly take pics of him regardless?”

A few year back, Hart told a story of accidentally spilling pineapple juice over Jay Z’s leg. Watch in the clip below.

Last week it was reported that Jay Z’s streaming service Tidal is undergoing another executive change as Jeff Toig, the current CEO, leaves the company after only 18 months at the helm.

Confirming the news, Tidal said “as part of Tidal’s continued expansion this year we will be announcing a new CEO in the coming week. We wish former CEO, Jeffrey Toig, all the best in his future endeavors.”

Toig is just one of the few leadership changes since Jay Z launched the service way back in 2015. Toig joined the company at the end of 2015 as the new CEO which, only 8 months down the line, made him the third person to become CEO of the company.