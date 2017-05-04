Watch John Mayer cover Drake’s ‘Passionfruit’

The singer performed the track in Amsterdam last night (May 3)

John Mayer has performed a cover of Drake‘s track ‘Passionfruit’.

The singer was playing at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam (May 3) last night when he dropped the cover. Drake was meant to play at the same venue in March, but postponed his show after eating “bad sushi”. It was his third postponement in the city in as many months.

Mayer played the cover during an acoustic portion of his set, which also featured his own tracks ‘Daughters’, ‘Whiskey, Whiskey, Whiskey’ and ‘In Your Atmosphere’.

Watch footage of the performance below, via Pitchfork.

‘Passionfruit’ was released as part of Drake’s ‘More Life‘ “playlist project” in March. Drake said of the project: “It’s not an album but it is a body of work I’m creating, just to bridge the gap between my major releases, to keep people excited.”

With a star-studded line up, ‘More Life’ also came bearing some great names across 22 tracks including grime MC Giggs, Jorja Smith, Skepta, Sampha, Young Thug and Kanye West.

The previously released track ‘Fake Love’ will also appear on the project. However, ‘Two Birds, One Stone’ and ‘Sneakin’, the latter featuring Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, have not appeared on the final track-list.

Although Drake originally revealed ‘More Life’ as a project in conjunction with Apple Music, More Life didn’t appear as an Apple exclusive but available on most streaming services.