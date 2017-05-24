Watch Johnny Marr join Broken Social Scene on stage in Manchester

He performed 'Anthems For A Seventeen-Year-Old Girl' with the Canadian band.

Johnny Marr was welcomed on stage by Broken Social Scene during their gig in Manchester last night (May 23).

Just 24 hours after a terror attack in the city claimed the lives of 22 people and injured 59 others, the Smiths legend joined the Canadian band for a rendition of ‘Anthems For A Seventeen-Year-Old Girl’.

The band’s frontman Kevin Drew told the crowd: “Thank you for showing up. Thank you for coming out tonight. What’s most important is tonight we’re here together, all of us.”

Watch fan-shot footage below.

Marr’s former bandmate, Morrissey, has released a statement in the wake of the Manchester terror attack, commenting on the reactions from Theresa May, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the Queen.

While Ariana Grande said that she was ‘broken’ after the attack, the entertainment world has spoken out in tribute – with the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more honouring those who died and the people of Manchester.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Noel Gallagher has also paid tribute following the attack, while Queen’s Brian May has responded, too, saying: “To me, it’s almost impossible to imagine the kind of hatred that has to exist in someone if they would bomb children.”

It has been reported that Ariana Grande has suspended her tour in the wake of the attack. Other vigils took place all over the UK last night, and police confirmed that a man with an axe was arrested at the Birmingham vigil.

Anyone with any information about the terror attack in Manchester on Monday night is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.