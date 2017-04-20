Watch Jonny Greenwood prank Thom Yorke after technical glitch at Radiohead gig

The crowd loved it.

Jonny Greenwood played a prank on Thom Yorke following a technical hiccup at Radiohead‘s latest US gig last night (April 19).

The band were playing ‘Give Up The Ghost’ at a show in Berkeley, California when Yorke realised there was a problem with the technical set-up and said “Aw, shit” into the mike.

A quick-thinking Greenwood managed to record Yorke’s expletive; he then proceeded to sample and loop it as Yorke tried to sort out the technical difficulties, much to the crowd’s delight. Watch fan footage of the amusing moment below.

Radiohead were also plagued by technical difficulties during their Coachella headline set over the weekend. Three songs in, the band were faced with abrasive feedback and a complete sound drop-out. They initially didn’t realise the problem, before a stagehand told Thom Yorke and the band left the stage.

The technical difficulties also affected the live stream audio. When Yorke became aware of the problems, he told the crowd: “Fuckin’ aliens again.”

Songs that were affected included ’15 Step’ and ‘Ful Stop’, with the sound drop-out affecting almost the entire performance of the ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ track.

After the band returned to the stage, they were met with further technical difficulties towards the end of ‘Let Down’, which caused them to leave the stage once again.

Radiohead’s US tour concludes tomorrow night (April 21) with the second of their Coachella headline sets. They will then embark on a run of European festival and headline shows in June and July, including headline sets at Glastonbury and new Glasgow festival TRNSMT.