Watch Jonny Greenwood rehearse ‘There Will Be Blood’ score in 360° video

Greenwood plays the ondes Martenot in the clip.

A video of Jonny Greenwood rehearsing his score for 2007 film There Will Be Blood has been posted online by the London Contemporary Orchestra.

The clip, which was filmed in a 360-degree panorama, shows Greenwood prepping for his performance with the LCO this evening.

Greenwood will play the ondes Martenot for the first date of a short tour of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-winning film accompanied by the LCO. Hugh Brunt, who conducts, also contributed to Radiohead latest album ‘A Moon Shaped Pooled’.

After tonight’s performance at the Royal Festival Hall in London, the LCO will accompany further screenings in Brighton, Birmingham and Bristol next week.

Following There Will Be Blood, Greenwood went on to compose scores for 2011’s We Need To Talk About Kevin and Paul Thomas Anderson next two films, The Master and Inherent Vice. Anderson returned the favour by directing three music videos for ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’.

Greenwood recently announced a solo tour in support of his ‘Junun’ album. Released last November, ‘Junun’ is a collaborative album that Greenwood made with Israeli composer Shye Ben Tzur and a collective of Indian musicians called the Rajasthan Express. The making of the album was documented in a film of the same name by Boogie Nights / Magnolia director Paul Thomas Anderson, with whom Greenwood has frequently collaborated.

Radiohead have also been announced as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2017, as well as a run of other huge European festival dates for 2017.

List of dates for ‘There Will Be Blood’ tour:

London, Southbank (January 30, 2017)

Birmingham, Symphony Hall (February 5)

Brighton, The Dome (February 6)

Bristol, Colston Hall (February 7)