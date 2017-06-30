He's also joined by Butch Vig

Josh Homme, Brody Dalle and Garbage drummer Butch Vig have teamed up to play at a primary school graduation ceremony in America.

Footage posted on Instagram shows the Queens of The Stone Age frontman performing Cheap Trick‘s ‘Surrender’, accompanied by ex-Distillers singer (and Homme’s wife) Dalle on guitar and Vig on bass.

It’s yet to be established where the footage was filmed, but Instagram user Julian Weinberg hailed their performance as the ‘best 6th grade graduation party’ – which suggests that it’s a performance to mark the end of primary school.

His eldest daughter, Camille Harley Joan Homme, is also 11 years old – so it’s entirely possible that the performance may have taken place at her school. You can watch the performance below.

Best 6th grade graduation party ever! Can't possibly imagine a better one! #queensofthestoneage #QOTSA #nirvana A post shared by Julian Weinberg (@jweinberg0303) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

Commenting on the Instagram post, one user simply wrote: “Holy fucknuts!”

Meanwhile, Homme is gearing up to release the seventh Queen of The Stone Age album Villains, which is set to drop in August.

He recently spoke about making the album, and admitted that he first wanted to work with Mark Ronson after hearing Uptown Funk.

“I think one of the reasons was to act like a talisman as a reminder of listening to ‘Uptown Funk’. It’s very tight and vacuous. It sounds fucking great”, he said.