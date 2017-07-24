Once again, watch Josh Homme majestically destroy a heckler
"Get out, it's past your fucking bedtime son"
Queens Of The Stone Age are currently on tour around Australia, where frontman Josh Homme delivered another sharp takedown of a heckler in the crowd. See footage from the incident below.
The band were performing at Splendour Festival across the weekend, where one audience member stood on a friend’s shoulders to give Homme ‘the finger’.
“That guy stood up on top of that guy just to give me the finger,” Homme told the crowd. “But he gave me the wrong fucking one. Isn’t it really this one that you want to do [mimes sex with hands].
“Get out, it’s past your fucking bedtime son. No seriously, it’s past your bedtime. The goal is to dance with a young lady, not to stand on your best friend’s head – unless you’re that fucking guy.”
Past legendary on-stage Homme attacks include him hitting back at a fan for throwing a bottle at him at Norwegian Wood festival in 2008, and ripping into Imagine Dragons in 2014 – but he later said he was ‘drunk and misunderstood’.
It recently emerged that Queens Of The Stone Age and Foo Fighters ‘inspired one another’ while making their new albums, and that they plan to ‘take over the fucking world together.
Queens Of The Stone Age release new album ‘Villains’ on August 25.
Speaking to NME about the sound of the album, frontman Josh Homme said: “There are some slower moments but I like to dance, man, and whether it’s Eagles [Of Death Metal] or Queens or [Them Crooked] Vultures there’s no reason not to conjoin rock’n’roll and dance and hallelujah and darkness and all that in one thing. In a world of desperately going for ‘likes’ I think ‘Villains’ is more like, ‘We’ll take the dislikes, we’ll take all the outcasts’. This album is here to do bad guy stuff.”
He added: “Queens has always been like an ice-cream parlour or a video arcade, it’s safe from the bullshit of the day. I’m not interested in being topical in that way, yet at the same time it’s completely about now.”
Their upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below.
NOVEMBER
Saturday 18 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley
Sunday 19 – MANCHESTER Arena
Tuesday 21 – LONDON O2 Arena
Thursday 23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall
Friday 24 – DUBLIN 3Arena