Once again, watch Josh Homme majestically destroy a heckler

Queens Of The Stone Age are currently on tour around Australia, where frontman Josh Homme delivered another sharp takedown of a heckler in the crowd. See footage from the incident below.

The band were performing at Splendour Festival across the weekend, where one audience member stood on a friend’s shoulders to give Homme ‘the finger’.

“That guy stood up on top of that guy just to give me the finger,” Homme told the crowd. “But he gave me the wrong fucking one. Isn’t it really this one that you want to do [mimes sex with hands].

“Get out, it’s past your fucking bedtime son. No seriously, it’s past your bedtime. The goal is to dance with a young lady, not to stand on your best friend’s head – unless you’re that fucking guy.”

Past legendary on-stage Homme attacks include him hitting back at a fan for throwing a bottle at him at Norwegian Wood festival in 2008, and ripping into Imagine Dragons in 2014 – but he later said he was ‘drunk and misunderstood’.

It recently emerged that Queens Of The Stone Age and Foo Fighters ‘inspired one another’ while making their new albums, and that they plan to ‘take over the fucking world together.